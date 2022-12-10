Determined to shelve the political crisis that broke out last Wednesday in Peru after ex-president Pedro Castillo’s attempt to establish “an exceptional government”, the new head of state, Dina Boluarte, has sworn in her cabinet this Saturday, which will be led by former superior prosecutor Pedro Anulo Arana. The president, who until last day 7 served as vice president, has followed the planned constitutional script and has presented the new faces of the Executive in a ceremony that marked the epilogue of a week of extreme tension.

The ceremony took place in the Elespuro room of the Palacio de Pizarro, in Lima, with some delay regarding the appointments, which also included Alberto Otárola as Defense Minister, César Augusto Cervantes Cárdenas (Interior), Alex Contreras (Economy and Finance) or Ana Cecilia Gerbasi Díaz (Foreign).

Hours earlier, however, Boluarte had to call “for calm” through his Twitter account after the protests staged on Friday night by Castillo supporters resulted in at least eight injuries (four civilians and four agents). «Respect, dialogue and tolerance are essential in a democracy. We guarantee the unrestricted fulfillment of Human Rights », he has indicated.

Boluarte has declared that, after the swearing in of his cabinet, he will begin preparations to visit former President Pedro Castillo, who is serving seven days in provisional prison at the National Directorate of Special Operations (Dinoes) and who has requested political asylum from the Mexican government.