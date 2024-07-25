It’s out new number Of The Post International. The magazine, already available in digital version on our App, and from tomorrow, Friday July 26thavailable at all newsstands, offers investigations and insights into business and power in Italy every two weeks, unpublished stories and reports from around the world, and ample space for culture with some of the most important Italian intellectuals.

The issue is largely dedicated to an in-depth analysis of the Paris Olympics 2024. The Seine magically cleaned. The banlieues reclaimed for “reasons of decorum”. Skyrocketing prices, useless major works, the shadow of corruption. The Paris 2024 Games are the perfect example of fiction and unsustainability. And in fact one in two Parisians flees the city.

L’Olympics of the suburbs. Students and immigrants exploited and evicted. Underpaid workers. Homeless people chased away for reasons of decorum. Skyrocketing prices. Gentrification of popular neighborhoods. And useless major works. The reportage by TPI from the French capital tells how much they cost and who really “paid” for the Paris 2024 Games.

With an exclusive interview with the president of Coni, John Malagoon the sport that runs and the politics that sleeps. “In these years we have worked very well. In Paris we can do even better than Tokyo. The delays of Milan-Cortina? They do not depend on the Coni but on other subjects. In 4 years I have had to deal with 4 different governments… There is too much incompetence. But those who damage our world then do badly at the polls. Italy needs the sporting Ius Soli”.

The number also contains a real Guide to the Paris 2024 Games with a map of the facilities and all the useful information about the Olympics. The unprecedented opening ceremony along the Seine. The Russian and Belarusian athletes competing without a flag. The new disciplines that wink at the young. Here’s everything you need to know about the Olympic Games starting in France.

Our analysis also includes a look at the possible Olympic tangentopoli, in fact there is a lot of talk about the Games the shadow of corruption. Conflicts of interest, crazy spending and embezzlement. The top management of the Organizing Committee is under investigation. Yet it was supposed to be the least expensive and most transparent edition. But with a turnover of 9 billion euros there are no laws or anti-corruption agencies that can stop it.

But the Olympics are not just sport but also politics. That’s why we wanted to understand the Geopolitics of the GamesThe ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip risk turning Paris 2024 into another battlefield between the great powers.

Among the stories we tell we then focused on the actual International Refugee Organization. They represent more than 114 million displaced people around the world. They come from 11 countries, compete in 12 disciplines and for the first time have their own flag. Here are the stories of the 36 “stateless” athletes admitted to Paris 2024.

But then we also focus on other topics, in particular on Joe Biden’s surrender. Stefano Mentana’s analysis extends its gaze to the presidential elections in the USA and explains what the scenarios are between now and November 5th. The president’s renunciation of a second term is a sign of clarity. The endorsement of his vice-president Kamala Harris could instead reveal itself as a gesture of weakness. If the Democrats had not chosen her, it is because they had doubts about her candidacy. Here’s what could happen now.

Davide Casaleggio then, author of the new book “The Algorithms of Power”, explains the Power of information without filters. History teaches us that popular movements against the status quo always arise with the arrival on the scene of new means of communication. The circulation of news can have a political impact. WikiLeaks has demonstrated this. And soon it will be the turn of artificial intelligence.

Another study reports that We’re running out of water, even underground. The rains are decreasing. The temperatures

that are increasing. The growing exploitation by agriculture and industry. Thus 71% of the underground water tables are drying up. A huge risk for the survival of many species. Including the human one.

Gabriele Cruciata, author of the new book “I Marsigliesi” retraces the steps of the Clan active in the Seventies in Rome, a real Criminal Capital. In 1973, no one knew it yet, but a squalid bar on Portuense was about to become a crime laboratory. So, before the Magliana Gang, someone else tried to “take over” Rome. TPI publishes an excerpt from the new book that tells their story.

Our issue continues with an in-depth look at the world of email services: Happy birthday Gmail! Sorry, but I’m leaving you. The world’s most popular email turned 20 in 2024. But there are those who don’t want to know about it anymore. But here’s why there are (still) no valid alternatives to Google’s service that has 1.2 billion users globally.

It then continues with an analysis of the world of social marketing, where There are no more influencers like there used to be. Not just the Ferragni case. In the field of social marketing, a real revolution is underway. It matters less and less to have many followers and more and more to know how to create content perceived as credible by users-consumers.

This and much more in the new issue of the weekly The Post Internazionale.

