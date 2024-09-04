After we finally learned the official release date of Dragon Ball Daima, a trailer arrived which should open the eyes of many skeptics who may not believe in this product that celebrates 40 years of Akira Toriyama’s work.

Dragon Ball Daima It gives you the context that it wasn’t just Goku who became small again – as happens in Dragon Ball GT -. We will see a series of events that will further expand the universe created by Akira Toriyama, which will make the production something more than just a simple exploration of a new world.

We will have the traditional one-on-one between Goku and Vegeta, recollections of memorable moments like that time we said goodbye to Majin Buu after he received a Spirit Bomb.

Then comes the traditional exploration of a new world with friends from other places. If you don’t get nostalgic seeing Goku use his sacred staff again, then you didn’t pay enough attention to everything. Dragon Ball.

Even seeing a little Kaioshin will be very funny and special too. Come on, fans will have to get excited about this new series because its trailers are arguing for it.

Come on, everyone would be happy if Dragon Ball became an adventure again and not just one action episode after another.

Dragon Ball Daima will also see the Super Saiyan

This long advance of Dragon Ball Daima It also gave us a glimpse of a little Goku’s transformation into a Super Saiyan, which gives us the impression that his power level is not going to decrease at all or, failing that, he will find an easy way to find that form.

We’ll see if Vegeta also ends up transforming, or even Son Gohan, who hasn’t appeared much in the trailers either (because he’s probably hanging out with Videl).

We will be keeping an eye on everything that will happen with Dragon Ball Daima and its premise of taking us to the Demon Realm, which is where this new story will take place. Excited for this announcement?