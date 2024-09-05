With the ability to take off from the palm of your hand, the new DJI Neo is positioned as the smallest in the range that can record stable 4K videos and weighs just 135 grams.

It features AI subject tracking, so it can follow you and stay close for unique selfies. With DJI QuickShots, at the touch of a button, DJI Neo automatically records for you, can perform six automated flight movements – Boomerang, Helix, Circle, Rocket, Dronie and Spotlight – before returning to the palm of your hand.

By simply placing it in your hand and pressing a button, you will have unique videos, where you will always be the protagonist. It is equipped with AI algorithms and can follow the subject within the frame, so you will never get lost on your next excursion.

DJI Neo, the smallest drone of the brand, is now available

The new drone can be controlled remotely without a controller or from DJI’s Fly app, as well as with dedicated physical controls or FPV lenses, and by voice. Although its design is very compact, DJI puts a lot of protection on it and you can fly it in tight spaces, since its propellers are well protected.

DJI Neo features a 12-megapixel sensor that allows you to record videos in various resolutions and frame rates, as well as RockSteady and HorizonSteady videos in up to 4K/30 fps that preserve clarity in both light and shadow areas, ensuring the smallest details are captured.

With its 22GB of internal memory you can record up to 40 minutes of video in 4K or 55 minutes in 1080p quality.

DJI Neo is priced at 6,499 pesos in a combo with extra battery and charger. The drone alone is priced at 3,599 pesos.

