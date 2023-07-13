Spending the holidays traveling is one of the most popular plans among citizens and tourists. You can choose to go to an all-inclusive hotel, an apartment, go camping, visit a friend or relative who is hosting you, go by motorhome... There are so many options available that sometimes it can be difficult to choose.

In the specific case of those who have a motorhome or rent one for a while, it is important to take into account the norms and rules that you have to follow so that you are not sanctioned, because both driving it and inhabiting it suppose situations in which you have to behave in a certain way so as not to disturb others or the environment in which we find ourselves.

In Spain there are specific places so that those who go by motorhome can stay and be safe, so not every place is available for it. In fact, spending the night in places where it is not allowed can lead to fines of up to 6,000 euroswhich is a very high amount.

The problem for users of this type of vehicle is that its regulations have always been a bit ambiguous regarding overnight stays and parking. Until now. The DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) has indicated a new standard in which specifications are indicated that have relieved motorhome users.

Before, the difference between spending the night and parking was not entirely clear, with some locations being reluctant to the presence of motorhomes and wanting to fine their owners for staying in certain areas, without knowing well which case is parking and which other implies that you camp or spend the night. This ambiguity was created, above all, because parking is regulated by the General Traffic Regulations and camping or overnight stays are regulated by tourism regulations.

The detail that makes the difference between getting a fine or not



But from the DGT, as we indicated, a clarification has been made about the lto instruction 08 V-74which has been a ‘reference’ for 15 years for motorhome users, and is the one that was used when specific regulations were needed in certain conflictive situations.

Thus, the new standard, summarizing, indicates that if the motorhome does not have the engine running and only the wheels are in contact with the ground, without removing any stabilizer, table or other support elements, and also only occupies the surface of the autocaravzana closed without releasing fluids or noises to the outside, it is considered to be parkedthat is, it would simply count as parking.

In this way, it would not have “other obligations different from those of other cars with the same technical characteristics.” Thus, if it is only parked in a place that does not allow camping, even if you are living inside, if you comply with all of the above, you could not be fined for staying overnight in a place that is not allowed because it would not count as an overnight stay, but as parking.