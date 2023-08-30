The construction of a new Civil Guard barracks in Cartagena will have an estimated budget of 31.96 million euros and a period of 30 months for its execution, after the demolition of the old complex due to the state of ruin declared in ten of its eleven pavilions. Currently, the architects and technicians responsible for the project are already shaping the established program of needs, as reported by the Benemérita in a press release.

The new barracks, which will be built on the same current plot once the demolition work has been completed, will have two different spaces: an administrative one, which will house all the displaced official offices, and a residential one, which will have one hundred and two pavilions, as well as a student residence.

With the declaration of emergency, the Civil Guard has moved the official offices to a new location, and has evacuated the facilities. Only two buildings in the current complex will have a temporary use until the official offices are moved completely out of this barracks. In addition, about fifteen families still remain in the place, which the Government Delegation has given until September 15 to collect all their belongings and leave the buildings.

As highlighted by the Corps, one of the particularities of this emergency procedure, declared of general interest, is precisely the speed with which it has to be started. All expenses related to removals will be assumed by the Administration within the framework of the emergency file.

The Cartagena City Council has provided some facilities where the Traffic Detachment can be transferred to the Security Park. In addition, the Consistory provided a system managed by the Department of Housing, to make rental properties available to residents. The Government Delegation has also managed different solutions for the rehousing of affected residents.

The bulk of the affected units will be relocated to the old Antonio Arévalo school, ceded by the Department of Education of the Region of Murcia. On the other hand, the Cartagena Port Authority will facilitate the relocation of the Units of the Maritime Service and GEAS, in the facilities of the Port of Santa Lucía.