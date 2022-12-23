Murcian Baccalaureate students will have one more hour of class to fit the Religion subject into the schedule, which with the Lomloe is compulsory but taking it or not is voluntary for the student. The extension of the schedule up to 31 hours a week has been the option chosen by the Ministry of Education, which could not raise the matter as optional because, as the Legal Council warned, this solution would breach the agreements of the State with the Holy See .

Murcian students will increase their weekly teaching hours, going from 30 to 31 weekly hours. This is how the new Baccalaureate curriculum is established, approved yesterday by the Governing Council with months of delay. Students who choose to study Religion will study that subject in ‘hour 31’, and those who do not choose it will have directed study.

Discomfort in the centers



The change forces the institutes to readapt the schedule for the first year of Baccalaureate since January (the Lomloe has entered into force this course in the odd levels), a measure that yesterday caused some commotion and complaints from the directors of the centers. In any case, the Ministry of Education has promised to provide the centers with an extra quota of teachers to attend to students who are not studying Religion during that hour (during this first term they have been going home), in which they will have study. At the beginning of this course, Education already fitted the subject of Religion as an elective of one hour a week (with its alternative called Educational Attention, without content) in ‘hour 31’. However, the measure generated anger and rejection among Murcian teachers and directors, since it meant more teaching load for them and they were not sure that they would have reinforcements to teach it. Education finally decided to leave the schedule at 30 hours for students who do not also choose Religion in the final Baccalaureate curriculum, but in response to the considerations of the Legal Council, it has decided to resume the initial plan.

The Governing Council approved this Thursday the new Baccalaureate curriculum decree, which includes the changes introduced by Lomloe, such as allowing students to obtain the title with a failed subject. The curriculum, the last one that was missing to complete in the Region the regional application of the educational reform, which arrives months late, establishes that students will be able to obtain the Baccalaureate degree with a failing, that is, they will be able to access the studies university even if a subject has not been passed.

The curriculum includes among its novelties the offer of an optional subject related to economic contents in each of the Baccalaureate courses, ‘Responsible Finance’ for first and ‘Fundamentals of Administration and Management’ for second, the latter with a study load of 4 hours per week The new curriculum determines that the subjects of Philosophy and the History of Philosophy will be studied compulsory in all types of Baccalaureate with a study load of 3 hours in each course.

The optional subject of Psychology will be maintained in the second year of Baccalaureate in all the modalities of the stage, which will be taught by the Philosophy teachers. In addition, the regional government will expand the contents of the subject of History of Spain in the second year of Baccalaureate, to which it will dedicate a study load of 4 hours per week. A new subject will be offered for each of the courses, related to knowledge of the classical world, ‘Classic Heritage and Mythology’ for the first year; and ‘Classical Survival and Mythology’ for the second course.