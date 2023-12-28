Thursday, December 28, 2023, 2:07 p.m.



Social networks have become one of the main sources of entertainment, so much so that sometimes they can seem a bit frivolous. However, on some occasions they also witness emotional stories that touch the hearts of other users. There are many who use these platforms to ask their followers to help them with some task so that 'X – previously Twitter – can do its magic'.

A few days ago Macarena, @MacDreaming in yesterday in Kiabi de La Línea de la Concepción. “She gave me preference as a client, realizing in seconds that my son has ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder),” she explained in her tweet. But beyond wanting to highlight this consideration, she also wanted to find a way to locate the young man. “Only her initials appear on the ticket, I don't know how she could put a thank you sheet on it,” she pointed out.

I don't know how to thank the girl who helped me yesterday at @KiabiES of La Línea de la Concepción. He gave me preference as a client, realizing in seconds that my son has ASD. Only his initials appear on the ticket, I don't know how I could put a thank you sheet on it. pic.twitter.com/UHaXJoMlTP — Macarena 🌻 (@MacDreaming) December 27, 2023

In a matter of hours, the tweet went viral, so much so that even the brand itself echoed it and assured that they had contacted the store to send this message to the colleague.

Well, one day after Macarena shared her experience, and given the stir that this beautiful story has caused, the young woman who was working in the store saw the tweet and responded: “Ayyy!!!! How exciting to see this! It's me. I am a kindergarten teacher and we must raise awareness of these little things. I carry my vocation very deeply rooted. Come to our store whenever you want,” wrote Ali, the girl who was at the checkout.

ayyy!!!! How exciting to see this! It's me 😊

I am a kindergarten teacher and we must raise awareness of these little things. I carry my vocation very deeply rooted. Come whenever you want to our store ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/YCdnUaIfiY —Ali; (@_aligv17) December 27, 2023

Thanks to social networks, this story has had a happy ending, and both have been able to get in touch, although not in person, but through X. Macarena has been able to thank the young woman for her gesture: «Oh, thank you very much. I didn't know how to thank you, and the ticket didn't say your name and I thought maybe the magic would happen here. Do not ever change!”.

«There is nothing to thank please. You simply have to be human. Thank you very much for your words of love and affection. My managers have let me know through you,” Ali replied.

The comments on both tweets have been filled with users who have been moved and have also thanked the girl for her action. “Thank you very much for your attention, I wish everyone would understand with a simple look and be so understandable, thank you very much, we need much more empathy and solidarity for our little ones in this,” she wrote @ verogc78can.