Bulgaria does not yet have the rule of law and the fight against corruption sufficiently in order to become a member of the Schengen zone. That is what Prime Minister Mark Rutte said this afternoon in an explanation of the decision to only admit Romania and Croatia for the time being.

Yesterday this site already reported that the Netherlands has opted for Romania, but not yet for Bulgaria. After the Council of Ministers this afternoon, the Prime Minister gave some more explanation about it.

The European Commission believes that all three EU member states have complied with the agreements. The European Parliament also shares this view. On December 8, the subject will be back on the agenda during consultations of the ministers of justice and home affairs of the member states in Brussels. Member States must unanimously agree to join.

The Netherlands is one of the few countries still opposing Bulgaria’s accession to the free travel zone. According to Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs), the cabinet judges the accession of the countries ‘in a strict but fair manner’. See also Disaster at Old Trafford

Also technical requirements

Bulgaria is not yet meeting two demands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at his weekly press conference. Not everything is in order when it comes to the rule of law and the fight against corruption. Furthermore, Bulgaria does not yet meet the technical requirements of Schengen. According to Rutte, there are no political reasons behind the rejection. He called it a “factual, almost administrative judgment.” The negative judgment has nothing to do with his desire to reduce migration.

The decision does not mean that Bulgaria cannot soon join the Schengen zone, the Prime Minister stressed. It could happen ‘sometime next year’ if the country can meet the requirements. The prime minister calls the decision to admit Romania “a big step”.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Albert Heijn also comes with peanuts and rice without packaging: 'Everyone has a glass jar to fill'