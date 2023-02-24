After the break of all star nba returned to action this Thursday with victories of Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, that they are leaders of the East and the West, respectively, and a new triumph of some Lakers that have clearly improved after their latest signings and with good news.

The Pacers sold their defeat against the Celtics dearly, who had to go into overtime to defeat them with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists from Jayson Tatum and 30 points and 11 rebounds from Jaylen Brown.

Myles Turner’s great game (40 points with a spectacular 13 of 15 shooting from the field and 8 of 10 on triples) was left without a prize in Indiana.

the dominican Al Horford contributed 7 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in Boston and his compatriot Chris Duarte added 7 points and 3 rebounds for the Pacers.

The Nuggets fly when Jokic gets out, so much so that they are 22-0 this season when the Serbian giant adds a triple-double.

Tonight was no exception and they defeated Cleveland with 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists from the two-time MVP. Evan Mobley (31 points and 9 rebounds) was the top scorer for some Cavaliers in which Ricky Rubio did not play due to rest.

Good News

It was known that the sports brand wilson, whatue is the official manufacturer of the NBA ball, noted that it has presented a new design, which is going to break it.

It is a ball that is not inflated, but is made by 3D printing. It is said that it is equipped with a “structure of holes that allow air to pass through it. Despite this, it behaves just like a regulation ball,” he warns. The Confidential of Spain.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James reacts after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. See also Giorgi, what a pity. One game to go, he surrenders to Keys

And he adds: “It has a completely new structure and does not use leather or have an inflatable chamber inside. It is made of a synthetic material that is formed layer by layer inside a 3D printer. The company has presented the new ball this weekend during the first round of the All Star dunk contest by the player of the Houston Rockets, KJ Martin“.

