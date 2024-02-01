Dubai (WAM)

The third edition of the National Production Shield rounds for falconry racing for the 2023-2024 sports season will begin on February 16, hosted by Al Ruwayyah Square in Dubai in cooperation with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage. The tournament will be held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. , President of the Falcons Union, with the participation of an elite group of falconers in 3 various rounds.

The three rounds included in the National Production Shield for falcon racing include the Sheikhs category round, the General Open category round, and the General Malak category round. All rounds highlight the advanced level of falcons produced within the UAE, through concrete and practical follow-up by looking at the results and times recorded for each race.

The Falcon Federation’s Board of Directors approved the initiative of the best producer for falcon racing for the categories of individuals and breeding centers for falcons produced within the country as an additional contribution to supporting local production. The best producer will be chosen at the level of breeding centers and the level of individuals producing within the country at the end of the current season, where the producers will be honored by the federation in accordance with The mechanism for calculating points for the Best Falcon Racing Product Initiative Award.

Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the Federation, confirmed that the National Production Shield rounds for falconry races are among the most important events on the annual agenda of the Emirates Falcons Federation, which concludes the activities of the sports season annually. He said: “This event embodies the efforts and endeavors of falconers to present their best levels, in line with the objectives of the Emirates Falcons Federation, which seeks to develop the national production of falcons and raise it to the best international levels, and to provide full support to members of the heritage sport of falcons in various events and competitions. “As an integral component of the national identity and the cultural and historical heritage of the Emirates.”

He explained that the National Production Shield initiative for falcon racing (best product) for the 2023-2024 sports season will work in parallel with the rounds, with the aim of sustaining all practices aimed at raising production efficiency in line with the Federation’s strategy aimed at sustaining the sport of falcon racing and preserving its gains.