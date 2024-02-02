The National Committee of Committee Chairs elects Saeed Al-Abdi as Chairman and Mohammed Al-Yamahi as Rapporteur

During its virtual meeting today, Friday, the Committee of Committee Chairs in the Federal National Council elected Saeed Rashid Al-Abdi as Chairman of the Committee, and Muhammad Ahmed Al-Yamahi as Rapporteur by acclamation.

The committee’s members include the heads of the Council’s permanent committees, Dr. Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri, His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al Tunaiji, Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, and Maryam Majid bin Thaniah.

The Committee Heads Committee is responsible for studying what is referred to it by the Council, the Bureau, or its Chairman with regard to committees, provided that it does not conflict with the powers of the specific committees in accordance with the regulations, studying the main problems and issues that affect the work of the committees, submitting reports thereon to the Council’s Bureau, and studying Developing and improving the work systems of the committees, and providing the office with a report on this matter for presentation to the Council.