The Cruz Azul Football Club continues to search for a new center forward for the current Apertura 2023 tournament before the summer transfer market closes on September 13.
And in the last hours the latest news regarding the forwards that the cement team would have in its sights have emerged.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“They are saving the name so they don’t drop it. If they close the main option they have, it is a South American center forward who plays in Europe, under 28 years old, “said the reporter from ESPN, Leon Lecanda.
Is about Rafael Santos Borréthe 27-year-old Colombian striker who currently plays for the eintracht frankfurt from the Bundesliga.
“If they sign Santos Borré in Cruz Azul, a clean slate with the leaders,” said the journalist Javier Alarcon of Image Television.
“I can confirm the interest in Santos Borré, even talks,” revealed the reporter from Fox Sports, Armando Melgar.
“If I were a Cruz Azul fan, I would also have many doubts, but several of us who cover the team have received information from different sources that the club is looking for a media player,” added the journalist.
In addition to confirming interest in Rafael Santos Borréa second option managed by the Cruz Azul board of directors was announced.
“Alfredo Morelos is another candidate, but he is not plan B,” he reported. Armando Melgar.
About the option of Alfredo Morelosit should be noted that he has already been probed by the cement board in previous years without success, in addition, it stands out that the Colombian striker (former rangers from Scotland, where he spent the last six years) became a free player this summer and could arrive as a free agent.
#names #follow #strikers #Cruz #Azuls #radar
Leave a Reply