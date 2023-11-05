Sunday, November 5, 2023, 09:15



The call for town councils and professionals in the performing arts, dance, music and circus to join the ‘MURmurarte’ plan concludes next Tuesday, November 7. This initiative of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts of the Region of Murcia (ICA) seeks to program quality shows throughout the year in municipalities with less than 35,000 inhabitants, for which the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports allocates 100,000 euros.

The plan aims to decentralize access to culture, which is usually more concentrated in important urban centers, and to promote the strengthening of the cultural and creative fabric of the Region of Murcia, by promoting more artistic activity. To this end, the ICA pays up to 60% of the funds of artists who perform their shows in municipalities with less than 35,000 inhabitants.