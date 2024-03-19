The municipal president of Chahuites, Oaxaca, Joaquín Martínez López, is shot to deathat the door of his house, yesterday, Monday, March 18.

The State Attorney General's Office confirmed the murder of the mayor and assured that they initiated an investigation file for the crime of qualified homicide.

“According to the preliminary results of the initial investigations, the victim was in the main entrance of his home located in the Guachaco neighborhood, in the municipality of Chahuiteswhere they attacked him with bullets, inflicting injuries on JML, who lost his life when he was being transferred to receive medical attention,” the Prosecutor's Office said.

The authority added that it has already established lines of investigation to find those responsible for this crime.

Joaquín Martínez López was mayor for the Green Party An environmentalist from Mexico, before becoming municipal president he was a primary school physical education teacher.

Oaxacan political figures regretted the murder of the mayor Joaquín Martínez Lópezamong them the governor, Salón Jara.

“We deeply regret the crime perpetrated against the municipal president of Chahuites, Joaquín Martínez López; I have asked the State Prosecutor's Office for a thorough investigation to clarify the facts and punish those responsible. My condolences to his family and friends,” the governor published.

For his part, the leader of the Oaxaca Green Party, Pepe Estefan, assured that they would issue a position.

“It is with great sadness that I learn of the unfortunate death of our colleague and friend the Municipal President in #Chahuites Joaquín Martínez, the @partidoverdemex is in mourning. The @partidoverde_oa will set its official position in the following hours demanding prompt and expeditious justice with exemplary punishment for the guilty. My solidarity with his family and loved ones, rest in peace,” said Estefan.