Although Robert Lewandowski finally ended his drought after his double this weekend against Alavés, it is clear that the Pole is far from his best sporting version, and even his physical condition raises doubts. If Robert is not there, then the culé team is left without a ‘9’ available, something that usually greatly affects the team’s performance and must be resolved as soon as possible.
Such is the case that the Barcelona board has changed its market priorities. Months ago the plan was to add a piece in the center of the field, now the intention is to do everything in the management’s hands to add the center forward of the future of the culé team, Vitor Roque, this being the only signing today in the mind of Xavi and through which Joan Laporta is looking for a way to be able to register it in the month of January at all costs.
According to newspaper information Sport, the situation is not at all simple, today there is no room for signing and there is only one path to follow. Laporta is urgently seeking to sell at least 49% of Barca Studios as a “lever” in order to have the income required by LaLiga and be able to include the young Brazilian on the club’s payroll. If the sale of this asset of the culé team does not materialize, then neither Roque nor any other player in the world will be able to join the squad.
