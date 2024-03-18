At the beginning of the week of March 18, Netflix presents its list of the most popular movies and series, offering a revealing look at viewer preferences in Mexico, one of the most important and diverse streaming markets. Don't know what to watch today? This list will be great for you to decide.

Viewing habits vary from country to country, reflecting the diversity of cultural tastes and trends. In this context, the ranking of the most viewed movies on Netflix sheds light on the choices of the Mexican audience, providing an interesting snapshot of preferences in the world of digital entertainment.

He Top 10 movies and series most popular on Netflix serves as a valuable guide for those looking for content to enjoy during their leisure time. These rankings not only reflect audience preferences, but can also influence the viewing decisions of undecided subscribers.

Most popular series in Mexico

Bandits The Knights The signal Avatar the last Airbender Existential urgencies Iron hand The Outreau case: A French nightmare Young Highnesses Hot Wheels: Maximum speed monk

An Irish wish. Photo: Netflix.

The diversity of genres and themes in this selection reflects the wide range of interests of the Mexican public, from suspense and action to comedy and animation.

Most viewed movies on Netflix

an irish wish Damsel dog and cat hellboy A romantic thief The astronaut The Grinch Plan B Why did I get married? Fifty Shades Freed

These films cover a variety of genres ranging from romantic comedy to fantasy and actionthus satisfying the diverse tastes of Mexican viewers.

The most watched lists on Netflix provide an interesting insight into audience preferences in Mexico, highlighting the diversity of genres and themes that attract viewers on the most popular streaming platform in the world.