In movies, as in everything, context always matters, and the dizzying top 10 of Netflix is the test. As the platform’s statistics have shown many times, a film or series that doesn’t make it as a big premiere can drag audiences in with the promise of entertaining a silly afternoon while you lounge on the couch.

The case we encountered this week (via Flixpatrol) is especially striking: a science fiction film with a star at the helm, the creators of A quiet place and Heretic in front, the always grateful dinosaurs… And that, however, before resurrecting in streaming, It went completely unnoticed in cinemas.

From forgettable figures to streaming triumph

It is about 65, a film written and directed by Scott Beck and Brian Woods and starring Adam Driver. The data for its Spanish premiere were poor, with just over a million euros in revenue and 154,000 viewers, but now it is the most viewed film on Netflix in Spain.

The film begins with an astronaut (Driver) who agrees to participate in a two-year expedition to pay his daughter’s medical bills. Due to an asteroid storm, his ship crashes on a planet where dinosaurs are the dominant species: the protagonist and the other survivor of the trip, a girl played by Ariana Greenblatt They must escape from the giant reptiles while they wait to be rescued.

If the figures of 65 were nothing out of this world (their international accumulation barely exceeded 60 million dollars on a budget of 45), the critics were on par: Rotten Tomatoes registers 36 percent positive opinions, with Little White Lies calling it “totally forgettable and partially meaningless.”

However, that has never been an obstacle to rising to the top on Netflix. Let’s remember how Morbius, the tape in which Jared Leto became the enemy vampire Spider-Man, It also took the platform by storm after hitting theaters. As said: context is everything.

