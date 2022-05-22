The Águilas will play their permanence today (12:00 pm, Camilo Cano Stadium in La Nucía) after several league games that have been finals. The blue and white team has flirted with relegation all year, although today survival is played in a single game with an expert and more rested Don Benito.

The two teams have reached this end of the season without their homework done and both Extremadurans and Murcians have finished the course with similar numbers; They have won the same matches and have also suffered the same defeats in which both should have been fighting for promotion.

Both Jovan Stankovic and Roberto Aguirre, coaches of both teams, are going to line up their usual elevens. The team from Extremadura knew for a few weeks that they would occupy the promotion position, so they have been able to play their last league games in a relaxed way. Quite the opposite of the Eagles, who have been without knowing what position they would finally occupy. In fact, he was out of relegation for a few weeks to finally be in the promotion position, a prize in relation to the direct relegation that he tasted just a week ago.

about thirty degrees



The Eagles, after playing the last games with pressure and the need to win, could come to this game more activated. Both teams will be supported in the stands. A bus and private cars will arrive from Don Benito in La Nucía, although the Águilas supporters will be the majority since the coastal club has filled four buses and many others will come by their own means. According to the aquiline club, around 500 fans will be in La Nucía cheering on their team.

Stankovic has complained about the match schedule given the expected high temperatures. The Serbian coach can count on the players who have been performing in the last stretch of the League and will not have Petravicius, Edmunsson, Inglés and Uri, in addition to Gaffoor, who has been suspended.