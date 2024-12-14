The documentary series Anatomy of a Comeback, which will air from December 13 on Prime Video, tells the story of how the Renault automobile group was able to transform itself after an unprecedented crisis in the sector at the beginning of 2020.

The company launched Renaulution: a transformation plan that was unprecedented in the automobile industry, and which has given as one of its main fruits the achievement of the ABC Award for Best Car of the Year 2025 for the new electric Renault 5.

Filmed over 2 years and composed of 4 40-minute episodes, the Anatomy of a Comeback series is produced by Sans Borne and Breath Film (Elephant).

The company takes advantage of this documentary to show aspects unknown until now, from the design of its new models, such as the electric Renault 5 E-Tech, to the paddock of its BWT Alpine F1 Team, through manufacturing secrets and the exclusive revelation of a new model. It is an authentic human adventure, told through the eyes of characters faced with great challenges who face difficulties, failures and successes.









At the end of the fourth episode of Anatomy of a Comeback, the viewer follows Luca de Meo – CEO of Renault Group -, Fabrice Cambolive – CEO of the Renault brand – and Gilles Vidal -VP, Renault design director – on a visit to the design direction to discover together Renault 5 Turbo 3E, a future vehicle that will enter production. Forty-four years after the original model (Renault 5 Turbo), the brand resurrects this new icon, the sports car par excellence, to the delight of all enthusiasts. This documentary series advertisement is unprecedented in its form and adapts perfectly to a unique model of its kind. It will be followed in 2025 by exclusive activations that will reveal more details about the Renault 5 Turbo 3E.

Exuberance, sporting references and impressive features

The documentary reveals a little more about the future production model. Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a reinterpretation of the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, which combines performance and exuberance with numerous references to the world of motors. Its racing silhouette and decoration recall the historical colors of its rally versions from the early 80s. As a 100% electric sports car, Renault 5 Turbo 3E will take advantage of its retro-futuristic design to incorporate a modern element such as the charging socket in one of the rear air intakes, reminiscent of the style of the original “Turbo”. Its carbon superstructure will provide it with both lightness and maximum rigidity, an essential combination for a passionate sports car worthy of its name and its heritage.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E will be rear-wheel drive



Like its iconic predecessor, Renault 5 Turbo 3E will be rear-wheel drive. Its two electric motors, housed in the rear wheels and each one instantly driving one wheel, will give it a total power of more than 500 HP.

Behind the wheel, maximum sensations and lightning-fast acceleration will be guaranteed, with a 0 to 100 km/h time of just over 3 seconds, a time worthy of supercars or even hypercars. The development of this definitive icon of the Renault brand currently mobilizes the best skills and knowledge of the Group.