01/06/2025



Updated at 09:18 a.m.





This morning the 2025 Golden Globes were awarded in Los Angeles. As is usual at these events where film and television talent is awarded, fashion plays a leading role on the red carpet. The year starts with great style both on the part of the women who have shone in haute couture dresses, and on the part of the men. In addition to the classic tuxedo, the preferred option for most, there have also been some stylistic surprises: Timothée Chalamet, Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield They have been some of those who have risked the most.