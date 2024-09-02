Doctor Shapovalova: Three inner ear pathologies often lead to dizziness

Neurologist, otoneurologist, specialist in the headache treatment room of the LDC NCC No. 2 of the Russian Scientific Center of Surgery named after academician B.V. Petrovsky Maria Shapovalova named the most common causes of dizziness. She told about this “Gazeta.Ru”.

The specialist pointed out that true dizziness is most often caused by problems with the inner ear: benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), Meniere’s disease, and vestibular neuronitis. “Meniere’s disease is characterized by long attacks of dizziness – from 20 minutes to 12 hours, and they do not depend on the posture or position of the head. On average, attacks last about two to three hours,” Shapovalova explained.

