As every December 31 for more than four decades, runners will once again take to the streets for the San Silvestre de Cartagena, the oldest in the Region. The race, organized by LA VERDAD, the Cartagena City Council and the Murcia Region Athletics Federation, will begin at 11:30 in the morning from the Cruise Terminal of the port and will finish 5.8 kilometers later, In the town hall square.

The numbers can be picked up today at the Be Urban Running sports store, located in Alameda de San Antón, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It can also be done on the day of the race in the area of ​​the Club de Regatas esplanade, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. It will be mandatory to present the ID.

The races of the lower categories will start precisely at ten in the morning. There will be seven tests in total, in addition to the queen distance, with 2,378 registered. The smallest will run 400 meters and the sub 12 and sub 14, 800 meters.

La Dean, sponsored by Caixabank, has the collaboration of BeUrban Running and DSM. The Port Authority, Coca Cola, Una Furgo, Marnys, Llaollao and Zambú also join the cause. There will be a total of 108 trophies for the best classified and, in addition, the best costume, both individual and group, will receive a batch of Fini sweets.

traffic cuts



The test will mean stopping vehicle traffic from eleven in the morning until one in the afternoon in the streets of Ronda, San Juan, Muralla de Tierra, Sor Francisca Armendáriz, San Diego, Adarve, Navalmoral, General Ordóñez, Aire, Campos, San Francisco, Serreta, Parque and Juan XXIII. An attempt will be made to facilitate traffic to the extent that the safety of the runners allows it.