A study in the United States revealed how much a person in each of the 50 states would have to earn to live comfortably.

The analysis, carried out by experts from the personal finance website Go Banking Ratesshows notable disparities between the different areas of the country.

To arrive at these results, the researchers relied on data from the 2021 Survey of Consumer Spending from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which are the latest available.

This information reflects the annual cost of basic needs for a single individual. Later, they doubled that figure to determine the ideal salary, considering not only basic expenses, but also savings and other additional amounts.

Hawaii tops the list as the most expensive statewhere an annual income of 112,411 dollars (more than 458 million Colombian pesos) is required.

The island of Hawaii is the most expensive state to live in

“It is the only place where a person needs to earn six figures to survive, pay for services and some nice purchases, and also keep money in savings,” the study reads.

By contrast, Wyoming is the state where it is least needed, with a salary of 49,666. dollars (just over 200 million Colombian pesos).

The 10 most expensive states in the United States, according to the study



1. Hawaii – $112,411

2. Massachusetts – $87,909

3. California – $80,013

4. New York – $73,226

5. Alaska – $71,570

6. Maryland – $67,915

7. Vermont – $65,923

8. Oregon – $65,763

9. Washington – $65,640

10. New Jersey – $64,463

By contrast, in more rural states in the South and Midwest, where costs of living are lower, a salary of around $57,200 is enough to live comfortably.

Wyoming is one of the fifty states that make up the United States of America. It is located in the western region of the country, bordering Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Complete list of how much money is needed to live comfortably in each state

1. Alabama – $46,577

2. Alaska – $71,570

3. Arizona – $60,026

4. Arkansas – $47,111

5. California – $80,013

6. Colorado – $59,218

7. Connecticut – $63,078

8. Delaware – $56,571

9. Florida – $57,064

10. Georgia – $49,051

11. Hawaii – $112,411

12. Idaho – $58,634

13. Illinois – $49,372

14. Indiana – $49,855

15. Iowa – $48,518

16. Kansas – $47,379

17. Kentucky – $47,318

18. Louisiana – $50,087

19. Maine – $60,862

20. Maryland – $67,915

21. Massachusetts – $87,909

22. Michigan – $50,049

23. Minnesota – $51,668

24. Mississippi – $45,906

25. Missouri – $47,771

26. Montana – $57,056

27. Nebraska – $49,009

28. Nevada – $58,580

29. New Hampshire – $62,935

30. New Jersey – $64,463

31. New Mexico – $51,214

32. New York – $73,226

33. North Carolina – $53,531

34. North Dakota – $52,807

35. Ohio – $50,157

36. Oklahoma – $46,024

37. Oregon – $65,763

38. Pennsylvania – $53,838

39. Rhode Island – $59,936

40. South Carolina – $52,222

41. South Dakota – $52,095

42. Tennessee – $48,774

43. Texas – $50,497

44. Utah – $55,293

45. Vermont – $65,923

46. ​​Virginia – $57,293

47. Washington – $65,640

48. West Virginia – $47,732

49. Wisconsin – $53,122

50. Wyoming – $49,666

How to get the visa to the United States?

Initially you will need to know what type of visa you want to apply for, after this you will need to complete the online visa application form DS-160. The DS-160 is a US Government form and can only be completed at the link https://ceac.state.gov/CEAC.

And perform the following application steps to schedule an appointment with the consular section. Remember that it is necessary that you make your visa application yourself, you do not need help.

Create a user account. Add the applicant’s information to complete the registration. Enter the DS-160 confirmation number for each applicant applying for a visa. Select a location where you want to receive your documents. Pay the nonimmigrant visa (MRV) application fee using one of the available payment methods. See visa fees for available payment options. Schedule an appointment with the consular section. Attend the consular section appointment.

The x-ray of the Colombian diaspora in the United States

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in La Nación (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

