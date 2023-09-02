A study in the United States revealed how much a person in each of the 50 states would have to earn to live comfortably.
The analysis, carried out by experts from the personal finance website Go Banking Ratesshows notable disparities between the different areas of the country.
To arrive at these results, the researchers relied on data from the 2021 Survey of Consumer Spending from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which are the latest available.
This information reflects the annual cost of basic needs for a single individual. Later, they doubled that figure to determine the ideal salary, considering not only basic expenses, but also savings and other additional amounts.
Hawaii tops the list as the most expensive statewhere an annual income of 112,411 dollars (more than 458 million Colombian pesos) is required.
“It is the only place where a person needs to earn six figures to survive, pay for services and some nice purchases, and also keep money in savings,” the study reads.
By contrast, Wyoming is the state where it is least needed, with a salary of 49,666. dollars (just over 200 million Colombian pesos).
The 10 most expensive states in the United States, according to the study
1. Hawaii – $112,411
2. Massachusetts – $87,909
3. California – $80,013
4. New York – $73,226
5. Alaska – $71,570
6. Maryland – $67,915
7. Vermont – $65,923
8. Oregon – $65,763
9. Washington – $65,640
10. New Jersey – $64,463
By contrast, in more rural states in the South and Midwest, where costs of living are lower, a salary of around $57,200 is enough to live comfortably.
Complete list of how much money is needed to live comfortably in each state
1. Alabama – $46,577
2. Alaska – $71,570
3. Arizona – $60,026
4. Arkansas – $47,111
5. California – $80,013
6. Colorado – $59,218
7. Connecticut – $63,078
8. Delaware – $56,571
9. Florida – $57,064
10. Georgia – $49,051
11. Hawaii – $112,411
12. Idaho – $58,634
13. Illinois – $49,372
14. Indiana – $49,855
15. Iowa – $48,518
16. Kansas – $47,379
17. Kentucky – $47,318
18. Louisiana – $50,087
19. Maine – $60,862
20. Maryland – $67,915
21. Massachusetts – $87,909
22. Michigan – $50,049
23. Minnesota – $51,668
24. Mississippi – $45,906
25. Missouri – $47,771
26. Montana – $57,056
27. Nebraska – $49,009
28. Nevada – $58,580
29. New Hampshire – $62,935
30. New Jersey – $64,463
31. New Mexico – $51,214
32. New York – $73,226
33. North Carolina – $53,531
34. North Dakota – $52,807
35. Ohio – $50,157
36. Oklahoma – $46,024
37. Oregon – $65,763
38. Pennsylvania – $53,838
39. Rhode Island – $59,936
40. South Carolina – $52,222
41. South Dakota – $52,095
42. Tennessee – $48,774
43. Texas – $50,497
44. Utah – $55,293
45. Vermont – $65,923
46. Virginia – $57,293
47. Washington – $65,640
48. West Virginia – $47,732
49. Wisconsin – $53,122
50. Wyoming – $49,666
*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in La Nación (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.
