FC Barcelona is the dominant leader in LaLiga, but the culés are in the most complex moment of the course, the one where the calendar is tight and you have to play 3 games every seven days. This being the case, at this point in the campaign, injuries and suspensions weigh more heavily and are more common, as wear and tear can promote both, a problem that Barcelona are suffering today.
In this 2023, Barcelona has only been able to count on a full squad in one match, the Super Cup final, since then the club has suffered the loss of Depay, suspensions of Ferran and Lewandowski and last but not least, the most recent injury to Ousmane Dembele. This last is terrible news for the club because the Frenchman was living the best moment of his career and now, 3 players who have not weighed as they should be forced to step forward.
The Frenchman will be off the pitch for at least a month, which is why Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Raphinha will have more opportunities than ever before, if we add Depay’s loss to this. The 3 mentioned players have not lived up to the club, nor the sporting level and demand that it lives today and if there is a moment to correct the course it is this, because Lewandowski’s best partner has fallen and the rest of the attack artillery of Barcelona must give results today yes or yes, especially if it wants to avoid the market in summer.
#moment #truth #arrives #Ferran #Ansu #Fati #Raphinha
