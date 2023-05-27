The missing actor, Jeff Machado, has been found dead. Someone killed him and then locked him in a chest, well hidden for months

Entertainment world turned upside down. The actor Jeff Machado he was found lifeless, closed in a trunk buried two meters underground, in the floor of a house in Rio de Janeiro.

About four months ago, Jeff Machado had disappeared from sight. One last call to his mother, before an audition and then nothing. The woman began to get suspicious after the arrival of some strange smsall sent from the son’s cell phone.

Not only that, the man had abandoned his eight dogs away from his home, two had not made it. It wasn’t possible, it wasn’t like him. He deeply loved his animal friends and would never have disappeared with his mother.

So the searches started immediately, until the horrendous discovery. A earnings buried in the floor of a house. It took several men and 9 long hours to get it out. According to the investigators, that box was part of theactor’s home decor, for this reason it is very probable that the crime took place in his home. But who could it have been and why? These are the questions that are now seeking answers.

Jeff he loved his life and his career. He had managed to become a well-known journalist and also to obtain roles in the acting world.

Who was Jeff Machado

Jeff Machado, born Jefferson Machado da Costa, became famous thanks to soap opera Reis. In 2008, he also began a career in journalism.

He loved his job and dedicated his life to his four-legged friends. Things have changed in January, when the actor and journalist is disappeared. That kind of life changes people, but the family never believed that he acted of his own free will. Jeff would never have condemned his 8 dogs to such an end.

The mother reported her missing and in the end, the tragic epilogue arrived. Someone ended her life and now looking for the culprit.