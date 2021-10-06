In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), the Ministry announced that 298,908 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using the best and latest examination techniques. medical.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 156 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, 216 cases of recovery, and 3 deaths during the past 24 hours.





