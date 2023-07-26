The Ministry of Health of Russia proposed to include the drugs misoprostol and mifepristone, which are used, among other things, to terminate pregnancy, in the list of drugs subject to subject-quantitative accounting (PKU), which became known on Tuesday, July 25.

“Section IV of the PKU list is supplemented with the positions “misoprostol (drugs)” and “mifepristone (drugs)” due to the fact that pharmacy organizations practice dispensing them to patients, including without prescriptions,” he quotes TASS provision from the explanatory note to the draft order, published on portal draft normative legal acts.

The explanatory note warns that taking abortion drugs without a doctor’s supervision and a visit to the hospital threatens complications and can lead to death. For example, in the case of an undiagnosed ectopic pregnancy, pregnancy in a uterine scar, or an allergic reaction to a drug.

In January, Larisa Naumenko, director of the Moscow office of CPO Group, an expert on legal protection of Opora Rossii’s business, explained why a bill was needed on fines for owners of pharmacies and pharmacists for selling medicines without a prescription. It aims to combat drug addiction.