The Ministry of Education has proposed a plan in preparation for the fiftieth year for students of determination, which includes 13 different initiatives that will be implemented in the first ten years.

In the guide to “Empowering Students of Determination in the United Arab Emirates”, the Ministry stated that the most prominent initiatives are the rehabilitation of leadership competencies of people of determination, the comprehensive file and electronic link initiative, the qualification and licensing of national competencies knowledgeable with people of determination, and the development of a framework for employment and governance of ethics of technology that enhances people of determination. The International Olympiad for Enhanced Technology, and the National Policy for Investment in Research for People of Determination.

The ministry has identified three axes of empowerment, which will be applied during the period from 2031 to 2071, related to the services system, technology and research, and the national and community system.

The first axis includes seven initiatives, firstly, a developed policy for inclusive education targeting public and private schools and universities, secondly, a program for early detection of cases before marriage, during pregnancy, after childbirth and during the learning phase, and thirdly, a highly efficient electronic link and the use of artificial intelligence between all relevant government and private agencies on the comprehensive file. Health, educational, social, occupational, and career based on artificial and technological intelligence to support the stages of prevention, early detection and sustainable education for people of determination. Fourth, the policy of rehabilitating and licensing national competencies working with people of determination, fifth, the initiative to rehabilitate competencies of people of determination to reach leadership positions, sixth, privatize the diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitation services for people of determination, and seventh, the policy of proactive discovery.

The second axis included four initiatives, which are the framework of standards for employment and governance of ethics of enhanced technology for people of determination, the International Olympiad for Enhancement Technology, the national policy for investment in research for people of determination, and enhanced technology programs for people of determination through the preparation of an integrated system of programs.

In the third axis, there are six initiatives: a policy of inclusive and conscious education to ensure lifelong learning in formal and non-formal education, sustainable partnerships with the business sector to engage people of determination and keep pace with changes in business and the economy, the national standard for integrating people of determination educationally and socially, and a “global determination” policy that guarantees equal opportunities. Participation in all local and international competitions, generalized income legislation for people of determination, and a conscious inclusive education policy.

Through the integrated system to support people of determination, the Ministry of Education aspires to make the UAE a leading country in educating people of determination, accompanied by the closure of specialized centers for people of determination and restricting them to severe disabilities.



