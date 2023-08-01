In Ukraine, the problem of evasion from mobilization has worsened. This was announced on Monday, July 31, by Lieutenant-General Alexander Pavlyuk, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the country.

On the air of the Rada TV channel, he called what is happening obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“I think this is a very big problem of society, which needs to be fought right now. Not only to look for problems in the employees of the TCC (territorial recruitment centers, an analogue of the military registration and enlistment offices in the Russian Federation. – Ed.), who perform their duties, ”concluded Pavlyuk.

Earlier, on June 29, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expanded the list of persons subject to mobilization. In accordance with the innovations, people whose wife, husband or parents have the first or second disability groups will be able to mobilize, if they still have able-bodied relatives who can support them.

On March 9, 2022, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law toughening punishment up to life imprisonment for treason, looting, and sabotage. Prior to this, the article on treason provided for imprisonment for a term of 12 to 15 years with or without confiscation of property.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.