The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the liquidation of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions

Russian troops attacked units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions. The situation in these areas was assessed by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the full summary is published in Telegramdepartmental channel.

It is specified that the servicemen inflicted a defeat on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, located in the areas of the settlements of Vugledar of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Gulyaipole, Zaporozhye region.