The Ministry of Defense announced the explosion of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline by Ukrainian saboteurs

Ukrainian saboteurs blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

“On June 5, at about 21:00 Moscow time, in the area of ​​​​the village of Masyutovka, Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group undermined the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

As a result of the sabotage, civilians were injured, they were provided with medical assistance. Gas residues began to bleed through the damaged sections of the ammonia pipeline.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that six detonations were heard at a pumping station near the village of Maksyutovka. At the same time, ammonia emissions into the environment were not recorded, he assured. Later, the Russian military, citing intelligence data, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had damaged the ammonia pipeline.

First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Daniil Bezsonov showed footage of a spreading cloud of ammonia after the damage to the ammonia pipeline.