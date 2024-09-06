His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The Council reviewed a number of government projects and policies submitted by ministries and federal entities.

During his meeting, he discussed a number of projects aimed at regulating the media and education sectors in the country, new policies in the civil aviation sector, in addition to draft laws and regulatory decisions in the field of government procurement, the tax system, and the banking and economic sectors in the country.

He also reviewed the government reports submitted regarding developments in the localization programs in the health and banking sectors, and the results of implementing a number of cultural initiatives and programs.

In government affairs, the Council reviewed the results of implementing a set of national programmes in the fields of circular economy and biodiversity, and reports on participation in international events and activities.

