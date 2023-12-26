The 'Tambre' minehunter returned to its base at the Cartagena Military Arsenal on the 22nd after 102 days outside national territory, the Navy reported this Tuesday. During this time, the ship has participated in international exercises in the waters of Portugal, Italy, Turkey and, in recent weeks, has collaborated with the Italian navy to monitor critical infrastructure, such as gas pipelines and marine communications lines.

Due to the importance of these operations, the Navy's Pollution Measures Force (FMCM) organized a welcome event attended by the families of the sailors and sailors who make up its crew.

The 'Tambre' spent more than three months integrated into the naval group called SNMCMG-2, one of the components of the NATO Response Force. These groups allow the Atlantic Alliance to have a permanent maritime capacity to act in the event of a possible crisis or conflict, or to carry out other types of activities in periods of peace, such as presence in waters of interest, demonstrating its solidarity with other countries, carry out diplomatic visits, or prepare and improve NATO capabilities in future operations.

During the period in which the ship was integrated into this structure, it had the mission of guaranteeing freedom of maritime navigation, by cleaning mines or explosive devices, and monitoring the seabed at the entrances to some ports of countries bordering the Mediterranean. In addition, she was ready to react and act in case of crisis in those scenarios that required it.

The 'Tambre' also supported other international missions, such as the anti-terrorism operation (Operation 'Sea Guardian'), in Mediterranean waters. The naval mine is a relatively inexpensive and easy-to-use weapon that can cause serious damage to commercial traffic. In addition, mines from ancient and historic past conflicts still appear today. So countermining is considered a capability of great interest to the Navy.

During this time away from Cartagena, the ship participated in international exercises and stopped at various foreign and national ports, “showing Spain's commitment to the security and defense of the Alliance,” indicated the Navy.

The 'Tambre' is a 'Segura' class minehunter whose main activity is the detection, identification and neutralization of bottom and moored mines, as well as the surveying and mapping of the seabed. Aside from mine action missions, she can perform other activities such as maritime surveillance, training and operations with other Navy units, and participate in non-military search and rescue and sunken object recovery activities.