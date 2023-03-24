Santiago Giménez has surprised locals and strangers in his first season in European football. The ‘Bebote’ has dazzled with his performance at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and could make the leap to a bigger team in the summer market. According to the Portuguese press, Benfica is very interested in adding the Mexican striker to its squad.
In 34 appearances for Feyenoord this season, Giménez has scored 15 goals in different competitions. The footballer who emerged from the basic forces of Cruz Azul has increased his market value in recent months and, according to the Transfermarkt portal, it currently amounts to 9 million euros.
Giménez has calmly taken the rumors that he will be at Benfica next season and has stated that if he received this offer he would consult with his family and his current club.
In July 2022, Cruz Azul sold half of Santiago Giménez’s letter to Feyenoord in exchange for 4 million euros. However, in March 2023, Denis Te Kloese, general manager of the Rotterdam team, assured that the club had more than half of the player’s card, without revealing exactly the percentage they own.
Giménez has a contract with Feyenoord until December 2026 and it seems that the club from the Netherlands is not willing to release its jewel if it is not in exchange for a good offer. Some media have stated that the Máquina Celeste retains 40% of the ‘Baby’ letter.
Until now it is unknown how much the Portuguese team would offer for the services of Giménez, one of the certainties that they have about this transfer is that Cruz Azul would receive a good part of the transfer, although not half as it has been handled.
