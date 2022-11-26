The team of the eagles of america He already forgot the resounding failure suffered in the tournament that ended. It is for this reason that they seek to face 2023 in the best way, and the good news is that they will have a good amount of money to make transfers.
Compared to other tournaments where they did not bet on luxury or renowned signings due to lack of money, now it is different, and the Americanists are expected to open the checkbook to throw the house out the window with the sale of some players.
And it is that there are 3 players who will be able to collect a million if they sell them. Nicholas Benedetti, Bruno Valdez Y Leonardo Suarez They have a charter with America, so their next destination is still unknown.
The player Nicholas Benedetti It has a cost in the leg market that is around the 3 million dollarsHowever, América will seek to get another extra amount from him for his good performance with Mazatlán.
For his part, Leonardo Suarez He will not continue with Santos Laguna, so he will have to report to América as soon as possible. In the event that Fernando Ortíz does not have his services, they would sell the Uruguayan for an amount of no less than 3.5 million dollars.
Finally, the defender is expected to Bruno Valdez be within the transferables of Coapa. According to the portal transfer markt its value in the transfer market is 3 million greenamount to be paid by the club interested in their services.
This is how, in case of selling the three aforementioned players, America would be receiving in its coffers the negligible amount of10 million dollarsmoney with which they could bet on a renowned reinforcement and international stature, or on 2 high-class elements already proven in Liga MX.
