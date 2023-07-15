Today with all due respect, without false modesty and hoping to have your permission, I allow myself to establish myself as your spokesperson, trying to portray the Mexico that we all want and that you surely want: I want a justice mexico, in which the law is not interpreted “a modo”, which never generates frustration, despondency or impotence. A Mexico that does not listen to the hackneyed phrase “justice and grace for my friends, plain law for enemies,” a Mexico in which there is justice and grace for all, because it is about doing justice.

I want a democratic Mexico, a true republic with its three well-defined powers, in which there is no simulation, lies, corruption or abuse, in which there is no hate speech or polarizing tendencies.

I want a Mexico in which there is education, respect, inclusion, health, security and tolerance, in which there is no ignorance, social inequalities, or discrimination.

Wantor a Mexico in which the spirit of the struggle to progress prevails, in which each person competes only with himself, allow the others to fight their battles and if possible collaborate so that they win them.

I want a Mexico where power does not run over us, a Mexico that enlightens us, attracts us, a Mexico that we can openly brag about to the four winds.

I want a Mexico that I can walk around at any time without experiencing the fear of being attacked, I want a Mexico of freedoms, in which we can raise our voices without censorship, a Mexico in which citizens are free and criminals punished.

I want a Mexico that immerses itself in controversies, only when truly important issues call for it, and always participates with the permanent and full willingness to accept the possibility that different ideas could be better.

I want a Mexico in which Mexicans, beyond our individual differences, have common goals and fight together to achieve them.

He wants a Mexico that I feel very proud of inheriting from my descendants.

Wanna a Mexico that every Mexican feels proud to be, a Mexico in constant change, in constant evolution, in sustained and sustainable progress.

I want a Mexico in which the voice of the good overshadows the cry of the bad, the corrupt, the malicious, those who fight to divide us, those who throw stones and hide their hands.

I want a Mexico of WE, no more a Mexico of millions of ME’s

That is the Mexico that I want, but I know that no one will come to give it to us, I know that it will not arrive by magic, I know that we must all make an effort to build it, and I also know that one day all of us Mexicans will open our eyes and undertake the task together.

It is worth fighting for what is WORTH IT, without a doubt the human being has to make an effort to transcend, we all come into this world to self-realize and be happy, but many of us deny it.

UTOPIA? Perhaps, but one day it was considered utopia to discover a new continent, exceed our life expectancy beyond seventy, set foot on the moon or communicate from a cell phone…

Yes, the dreamed Mexico is a utopia, but a utopia that we Mexicans can turn into reality.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.

We recommend you read: