The exhibition 'The spirit of dreams' by the artist Frédéric Ballester, curated by Céline Seidler-Bahougne in collaboration with Lieven De Buck, opens today, Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., at the Cristóbal Gabarrón Museum in Mula.

Frédéric Ballester's work is a profound 'memento mori': a testimony about the memory, life and experiences of a man. Throughout his career, Ballester has explored essential themes such as life, death, climate change, wars and the future of humanity. As curator Céline Seidler-Bahougne points out, the exhibition is “an invitation to reflect on the human condition and the destiny of the modern world.”

'The spirit of dreams' presents a selection of works where Ballester immerses the visitor in a deep reflection on the relationship between human beings and nature. Through his creations, the artist invites us to explore constantly changing landscapes that question the very essence of our existence and the future of the modern world. His work transcends temporal and earthly barriers, transporting us to a universe where art, philosophy and collective consciousness converge.

Frédéric Ballester, an artist and critic committed to cultural heritage, is an experienced set designer who began his career as a ceramist and trained in architecture. His artistic sensitivity was cultivated from a young age, influenced by his family environment and his relationship with Jacqueline Picasso, whose relationship marked his career as an artist. He stands out for his work at the Cantini Museum and his work at the La Malmaison Art Center, thus consolidating an outstanding artistic career.

Constant cycle



Inspired by his connection with the surrealist movement and the purism of Amédée Ozenfant, Ballester has developed a plastic language that reflects his vision of the world as a constant cycle of life and death. His technique ranges from subtle color overlays to the incorporation of suggested shapes and lines, creating dynamic compositions that evoke a compressed and constantly mutating imaginary world.

The exhibition presents a selection of works ranging from the series 'Les Correspondances' to 'Le Temps des Éclipses', exploring natural phenomena, changing landscapes and ghostly figures that emerge from the pictorial material.

'The spirit of dreams' encapsulates the very essence of Frédéric Ballester's work in an exhibition that will be open to the public until May 26, 2024.