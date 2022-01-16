The mayor of Totana, Juan José Cánovas, died this Sunday, at the age of 63, after respiratory complications caused as a result of Covid-19, for whose contagion he had been admitted to the ICU of the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia since the past Dec. 24.

The totanero councilor had been in this health center since December 20 after contracting coronavirus, which was his reference hospital and where he had been treated for leukemia for years.

Although at this time, for some moments, his health had improved due to medical treatment, the damage to the lungs has finally been irreversible, according to the local council.

The president of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, sent his condolences to the relatives and friends of the mayor. “The departure of Juan José Cánovas hurts us all, in whom I always found loyalty and collaboration to improve his municipality and, with him, the Region of Murcia,” said the regional president, who added “my condolences to his family, friends and the residents of Totana. It’s a sad day for everyone.” The Community decreed a day of official mourning in the Region of Murcia for the death.

The signs of affection have also come from the United Left Greens Region of Murcia, “forever, partner, friend, your example guides us.” The PP of the Region of Murcia has also sent its “deepest condolences” to the people of Totana and especially “to the relatives and friends of the mayor.”

For his part, the delegate of the Government of the Region of Murcia and general secretary of the PSRM, José Vélez, also wanted to join this Sunday in the signs of affection. Vélez highlighted the municipal councilor who was “a great politician, dialogue, worker and who fought for his neighbors and neighbors. And, also, a good person, as he has shown throughout his life. Rest in peace”.

Verónica Carricondo had assumed her functions



During these three weeks, the first deputy mayor, Verónica Carricondo, had assumed the daily face-to-face activity at the Totana City Council, in coordination with the rest of the members of the municipal government.

His vocation for public service led him, during the days he remained in the ward, to continue, as far as possible, resolving and signing emergency resolutions from the hospital; although the face-to-face government action was already in charge of the current titular councilor for Tourism, Culture, Celebrations and Archaeological Sites.

Juan José Cánovas, who had an unwavering spirit of help and service to the general interest, celebrated his last institutional act on December 10, coinciding with the solemn procession of the Patron Saint Eulalia de Mérida on the occasion of the patron saint festivities. The last activity on his public agenda took place on December 14 when he supported the demands of the Platform for People Affected by the AVE Catenary, at the Totana intermodal station.

The mortal remains of the mayor of Totana will remain in the San Antonio-Pichirichi Funeral Home in this town (avenida Rambla de La Santa, 38).

The Totana City Council has decreed three days of official mourning as a sign of mourning, so that the flags of the municipal buildings will fly at half-staff and with black crepe.

In addition, from the Consistory totanero wants to thank all the shows of support, affection and solidarity from neighbors and neighbors and representatives from all areas of society totanera and Murcia in these weeks, as well as condolences in these hard times after this sad outcome.

Juan José Cánovas Cánovas was born on April 2, 1958 in Murcia; married, with two children and two grandchildren. Worker of the Municipal Water Service of the Totana City Council since 1981. He began his political activity in 1974, joining the PCE, and from 1980 being responsible for the Workers’ Commissions union in Totana. In 1987 he was elected councilor of the City Council of Totana in the candidacy of IU.

In the period 1987/91, he was responsible for the Social Work area in the municipal government, passing in 1991 to the opposition until 1999 when he joined the Government, by virtue of the agreement with the PSOE in which he assumed the First Tenure of the Mayor’s Office, as well as the management of the areas of Economic Development, Social Services, Citizen Participation and Social Work, and the presidency of the Municipal Society for the Promotion of Housing and Industrial Land of Totana (Proinvitosa) that manages the El Saladar industrial estate in Totana.

After leaving the Government in 2004, and being in the opposition, he resigned from the position of councilor due to health problems. He returns to political activity in 2007, being elected councilor again. For 8 years, it stands out for its opposition work, significantly increasing the representation of IU in the Town Hall totanero.

In 2015, after a participatory process of open primaries, he leads the candidacy of Ganar Totana-Izquierda Unida, obtaining the best results in the history of this political formation to date, with six councillors. By virtue of a new municipal political agreement, he obtains the Mayor’s Office for the period 2015/2016. He shared the Mayor’s Office the first two years of the previous legislature, leaving his post for the last two years to the PSOE.

In the last municipal elections, Ganar Totana-IU, the list he headed, was the most voted, being elected mayor and his group assuming the government in a minority with 6 councilors.

Juan José Cánovas, until his death, assumed the management of the Mayor’s Office together with the Treasury and Human Resources areas of the City Council, for which he went out of his way until the last moment, even coinciding with his hospital admission, where he continued the coordination and management of the signature digital remote until admission to the ICU.