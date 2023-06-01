The mayor-elect of Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, of the PP, held his first meeting this Thursday with the elected councilors of Vox after the elections on Sunday. It was an “informal contact” on the terrace of a hotel, according to Gil, who attended the meeting accompanied by the general secretary and number two on his list, Rosa Medina.

The PP released a photograph in which they are seen conversing with two of the four elected councilors of Vox, Carmen Menduiña and José Martínez.

They addressed issues such as the constitution of the City Council and the creation of “collaboration frameworks” within “an environment of loyalty between both groups”, although Gil insisted that he will govern alone.

“It is clear to me that we are the majority force, that we have won forcefully, that we have more councilors than the entire left and it is clear that the PP is going to govern the municipality for the next four years,” stressed the mayor-elect.

He recalled that “we do not have an absolute majority”, so “it will be a mandate of agreements” and he reached out to the municipal groups to “reach the consensus that is appropriate and move the projects forward.”

Gil will meet this Friday at 1:00 p.m. with the acting mayor, Diego José Mateos, of the PSOE, to begin discussing issues related to the “transition” between governments in the City Hall and decide the place where the session of investiture on June 17 and for which the Margarita Lozano Auditorium is being considered.