Marvel Studios released the first one trailer Of The Marvelsthus giving us a taste of the thirty-third film of the MCU, as well as a sequel to Captain Marvel, which will debut in cinemas on November 10, 2023.

The movie introduces the three protagonists, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau who will form a prodigious team under the directives of Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson. They will have to investigate a mystery related to the use of their powers, which leads them to switch places every time they use them, giving rise to chaotic and dangerous situations.

Brie Larson reprises her role as Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers. She is joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, first seen in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Iman Vellani, who played Kamala Khan, in Ms. Marvel completes the trio.

Nia DaCosta directs The Marvels in what is the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. The film will directly follow the events of the post-credits scene of the Ms. Marvel series. She is part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universewhich began with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released in February and will continue with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May, The Marvels in November and in 2024 with Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.