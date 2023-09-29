The 2023 season of the International Cycling Union (UCI) calendar is coming to an end and one of the most exciting stages in the world of bicycle sports arrives: the rider market.

​

In recent days, the running back market has moved a lot and there is speculation about important changes for next season. One of the main protagonists is the Jumbo Visma which does not have the continuity of many of its riders assured for 2024.

There is talk of the fusion of the Soudal Quick Step and the Jumbo Visma. It is claimed that Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel, ‘capos’ of the team, have differences, as confirmed by Geraint Thomas after some controversial statements.

Jumbo representatives have met with the president of the UCI, David Lappartient, but they must overcome a problem: If they join together, only one license would be effective. Currently these World Tour team licenses are available until 2025.

The UCI prohibits the transfer of a license until 24 months after issuance. In this case, it was done on January 1, 2023, so a way would have to be found to make this merger effective that would revolutionize world cycling.

New destination for Primoz

Given so many problems that the Netherlands team is experiencing, rumors have grown about a possible departure of the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who would not be entirely happy with the situation that exists within the squad where he won the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

Primoz Roglic (left), Sepp Kuss (center) and Jonas Vingegaard.

Furthermore, it is said that Team Movistar would have great options to sign the Slovenian rider for the next season and would take advantage of the turbulence of the Dutch team to take away one of the best international cycling riders.

According to several European media, Primoz Roglic could announce his arrival to the Spanish squad at the beginning of October and would compete for the team’s leadership with Enric Mas, who was unable to fight for the big titles this season.

If he landed at Movistar, the Slovenian champion would share a team with the Colombians Fernando Gaviria, Einer Rubio and Iván Ramiro Sosa and with the Latin Americans Ábner González and Vinícius Rangel.

Nairo, the most affected?

Nairo Quintana could be one of the main victims of this movement stellar in the international cycling market. The rider from Boyacá, who has been without a squad since 2022 after testing positive for tramadol, was one of the riders that Movistar had in its pipeline.

According to information coming from Europe, The possible arrival of Roglic to Movistar would completely close the door to the 33-year-old Colombian rider of age who was excited to land in the group where he celebrated the titles of the Vuelta a España and the Giro d’Italia.

The last stage race in Europe in which the man from Boyacá participated was in the 2022 Tour de France, a test from which he was disqualified because two of his analyzes showed the substance tramadol, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI). but not by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), so it is considered doping.

Nairo was applauded by the fans. Photo: Jaime Moreno. TIME

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

