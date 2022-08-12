THE TRUTH MURCIA Saturday, August 13, 2022, 01:08



The movement for the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) for the rights of the Mar Menor, together with several organizations, neighborhood groups and environmentalists, have called for this Saturday, starting at 1:00 p.m., the symbolic act of ‘hugging’ the Mar Menor . A human chain along the coast that is repeated for the second consecutive year because the claims made so far by these groups continue “in the waiting phase and without significant changes in terms of eradicating the pollution that reaches” this ecosystem, according to a release.

“We do not appreciate significant changes in what has to do with the eradication of contamination”



«The permanence of heavy metals continues in the southern arch, the boulevards full of nitrates, phosphates, pesticides, herbicides and other polluting chemicals that flow into the Mar Menor which, together with the contaminated groundwater, attack the lagoon and its inhabitants. », they assure from these groups. For this reason, the members of these associations and all those neighbors who want to join the initiative “we will surround the Mar Menor embracing it in all its extension with hope and joy in its regeneration”, according to the same sources.

To this end, and with the aim of giving more collective participation, there will be protest actions at different points. In the Plaza del Espejo de Los Alcázares, starting at 11:00 am, there will be a ‘water festival’ suitable for all audiences and all ages that will culminate with the aforementioned ‘hug’ to the Mar Menor’. As a novelty this year, the groups in defense of the Mar Menor ecosystem that are participating this year in this new symbolic act have summoned different groups from other countries and other autonomous communities to join the ’embrace’ of the salty lagoon, all them under the motto ‘All seas, the same sea’.

On the other hand, the La Manga-Veneziola neighborhood association plans a peaceful citizen march this Saturday from 7:00 p.m. The march will take place from the Aldeas de Taray to the Puente del Estacio roundabout, and with it it is intended to vindicate the municipal and service deficiencies in this specific area of ​​La Manga, belonging to the San Javier City Council.

IN DETAIL 11 hours

The beach of the Mirror of Los Alcázares hosts a ‘water party’ for all audiences that will culminate with the ’embrace’ of the Mar Menor.

13 hours

The symbolic act of ‘hugging’ the Mar Menor begins this Saturday at this time at different points along the coast, from Veneziola to San Pedro del Pinatar, passing through Los Urrutias and Los Alcázares.

19 hours

Neighborhood march in El Estacio to protest the lack of services in the area.

algae removal



But here the thing does not stop. The residents of the northern area of ​​La Manga also ask the San Javier City Council to remove toxic algae from the seashore. In some areas, the accumulation of algae exceeds two and three stories high, occupying huge areas of land for months. They also demand the cleaning of abandoned lots and the increase of health personnel in health centers during the summer, as well as sidewalks for pedestrians in the section between kilometers 14 and 16.5. Among the demands of these neighbors are also the increase in playgrounds and the conditioning of public spaces for the disabled.

Regarding the claims of the residents of the riverside towns to the Cartagena City Council, the claims focus on the repair and replacement of the Playa Honda and Los Nietos promenade by Eco Senderos; real protection of natural protected areas; in Mar de Cristal a bike lane in good condition; minimum services throughout the year; cleaning sewers of vegetation and the stoppage of the Barlomar project.