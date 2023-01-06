Reports and statistics issued by international mental health organizations indicate that the man is among the victims of domestic violence, and although he is not one of the categories most exposed to domestic violence compared to children, women and the elderly, he may be a victim of wife’s violence, that there are 12 signs indicating that they have been abused, This was confirmed by the Ministry of Community Development as part of a set of facts related to domestic violence mentioned in its “Family Protection Guide”, of which “Emirates Today” reviewed an electronic copy.

The Ministry of Community Development warned against the neglect of male victims of domestic violence for treatment and their failure to seek help in a timely manner to receive psychological support, which may lead to the collapse of the father’s image and his natural position in the family.

Psychological and family health research and reports confirm that it may not be easy to identify domestic violence against men, as the male or female partner may appear early in the relationship and at first glance to be interested in, generous with, and protective of the other party in ways that later turn into control, intimidation, and abuse that becomes a character. And the basis of the daily relationship and continues over the years. Domestic violence can take many forms, including emotional, sexual, and physical abuse, as well as stalking and threats of abuse.

Psychologists and social workers refer to a group of indications and indications that a man or woman is subjected to domestic violence by the partner, summarized as follows:

1. To insult, insult or frustrate him.

2. It prevents him from going to work or to study.

3. It prevents him from seeing family members or friends.

4. He tries to control how he spends his money, the places he goes, or the clothes he wears.

5. Behaving jealous or possessive, or constantly accusing him of being unfaithful.

6. Forcing him to drink alcohol or take drugs.

7. He tries to control his visits to the health care provider.

8. Threatens him with violence or weapons.

9. Hits, kicks, shoves, slaps, chokes or otherwise harms him or his children or pets.

10. Forcing him to have sexual intercourse or participating in forms of sexual intercourse against his will.

11. Blaming him for violent behavior or telling him that you deserve this behavior.

12. Threatens him to tell friends, family, colleagues or community members about his sexual performance.

A man who is a victim of violence against women is often polite and well-bred

For her part, the psychologist and family counselor Fatima Sajwani confirmed to “Emirates Today” that the person who is abused, even if it is a man, is often a weak and isolated personality, or if it is not, then she is always a polite and courteous personality and lived in a family environment with a good and sound upbringing. Literature in respect, and therefore it is not permissible for him to insult others verbally or physically, and this is what is exploited by the abuser, the woman in this case, who exploits this in favor of practicing more violence and harm.

Sajwani presented the picture of the natural, balanced relationship in the structure of the family, in which the man is usually the source of firmness, control and strength, while the woman is the source of tenderness and calmness and plays her role with a lot of softness, flexibility, tenderness and inclusion for all family members. And she continued that the disruption of the natural relationship in which the man turns into a victim and helpless leads to dire consequences for life at home and for the children, and she justified this by relying on the merciful, compassionate, and calm personality of the woman to be a source of balance, safety, psychological security, calmness, wisdom and flexibility, and not the other way around.