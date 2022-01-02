A man from Tenerife decided the derby for Las Palmas. It was Kirian, who from the front surprised Soriano to win at the Heliodoro two decades later.

Ramis drew his predictable eleven, while Mel surprised with the presence of Loiodice who at the beginning of the week seemed not to arrive. The one who was low at the last minute was Pejiño, who did not even move. The duel started electric, with the visiting team biting very high, especially on the right of their attack.

But nevertheless, the first clear chance was Elady Zorrilla who in the small area headed high when it seemed easier to hit it than to miss it (5 ‘). That action emboldened the Tenerife that began to believe it a little more. Once again, the former Cartagena had a chance after theft by Aitor Sanz, but he finished uncomfortable (15 ‘).

The game was fast-paced. On the contrary, the local team had a good chance again, but this time Shashoua finished without much conviction. In the yellows, Jonathan Viera tried to mark his quality, but he was well guarded.

After half an hour, the rhythm of the duel dropped a bit, a situation in which the UD was somewhat more comfortable that he played and played with discretion, although without depth. Little happened from there to rest -except for Loiodice’s injury-, because Tenerife faded and Las Palmas controlled more, but without hitting.

As soon as the second half started, Bermejo tried on Raúl’s gloves, who repelled for a corner (46 ‘). Viera had a good chance when launching a free-kick, but he shot into the hands of Soriano (51 ‘). A moment before a possible penalty was protested against Moleiro. Mel’s seemed more comfortable on the field.

On the contrary, Jesé was able to overtake the Gran Canaria, but Juan Soriano pulled out a providential hand to save his team (63 ‘). It was the best moment of Mel’s, while Ramis’s did not find the ways and only tried from afar. A) Yes, the award came with a launch from the front of Kirian that surprised the local goal.

From there to the end, Tenerife was without ideas, but not without heart either. He only had a slight chance from Elady that Raúl Fernández ruined.