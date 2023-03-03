An exclusive club in the United States is targeted by the lawsuit filed by Natalie Grainger, a renowned squash coach. The woman, who worked in the place for several years, denounced them for the sexual abuse that their members – billionaires and celebrities – allegedly committed there against various employees.

The Westchester Country Club (WCC), located in Harrison, New York, completes more than 100 years of foundation. With extensive tennis courts, impressive swimming pools, casinos, green areas and facilities, it claims to offer a wonderful experience for its members.

However, what they call a “warm and caring environment for our members and staff” has been called into question by Grainger.

She, at 45, is one of the most applauded athletes in squash. In 2003, she reached the number one position in that discipline in the world, added to the multiple decorations in different tournaments.

“I was shocked when I found out about the behavior of certain men at the WCC, and ultimately lost my job because I chose to defend myself and other women. I hope this lawsuit helps all those who have suffered this type of discrimination and brings a change to the culture at the WCC,” she said, according to excerpts from the lawsuit revealed by US media.

Allegations of sexual abuse in the luxurious club



Grainger reasonably believed that the club tolerated, if not permitted, sexual harassment of female employees

As soon as she was hired in 2018, Grainer says she found out how a club employee had a sexual relationship with one of the members. Because the policies of the establishment prevent rapprochement between members and the staff, the worker was supposedly fired.

But more cases of sexual harassment and abuse would have reached Grainer’s ears. In 2021, the coach said she discovered text messages between club members, who “discussed” the “lineup” of women they had chosen for “the night’s fun.”

Photo: Westchester Country Club page

In addition, he spoke with the family of an employee who would have been drugged and abused during his workday.

“Grainger has also learned that another employee complained that a male member of the club sexually assaulted her at one of the personal residences,” the lawsuit structured by her attorneys states.

“Based on this pattern of conduct, Grainger reasonably believed that the club tolerated, if not permitted, sexual harassment of female employees,” the court document states.

When reporting the multiple cases to the club’s directives, the WCC apparently paid no attention to it. Instead, according to her, he proceeded to fire her immediately.

Grainger demands compensation for the damage caused and, likewise, requests a prompt investigation within the club into the sexual abuse that would allegedly occur there. As she raises her voice, the WCC remains silent; They have not responded to the lawsuit scandal.

