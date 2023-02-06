The DEA follows in the footsteps of “The Lord of the Skies” and the threats begin to arrive. Will Aurelio risk the life of one of his own to continue his revenge?

Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya) does not have things easy in “The Lord of the Skies 8”. The drug lord has lost his daughter ‘Luzma’ and her mother, for which he is more than determined to execute his revenge; however, the DEA does not stop chasing him. Now, a new threat will arrive in chapter 15. If you do not want to miss the new episode of the Telemundo series, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide.

Check the details so you don’t miss out on chapter 15 of “The Lord of the Skies”. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 15?

Chapter 15 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Monday, February 6. According to a preview of the episode, Aurelio will ask Diana if she is willing to turn herself in to the DEA for the good of her family. Mrs. Ahumada’s response will be decisive for the protagonist’s revenge to continue advancing.

Advance chapter 15 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 15, ONLINE?

“The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 15, can be seen LIVE through the Telemundo signal. If you do not have access to the aforementioned channel, you have at your disposal the mobile application (available for iOS and Android) and the Peacock streaming service (available only for the United States).

In addition, you can also use YouTube, although the chapters are not complete.

“Lord of the Skies” season 8 is available via streaming via Peacock. Photo: Peacock Capture

What channel is Telemundo?