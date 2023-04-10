Monday, April 10, 2023, 3:51 p.m.





The Local Police of Cartagena has seized this Easter stuffed animals, swords and toy revolvers with laser pointers that were sold in street vendors due to the risk of suffocation, poisoning and injuries to minors, according to municipal sources in a statement.

For this reason, toys classified as unfit by the Ministry of Consumption have been withdrawn. Items recalled included stuffed animals with eyes that easily detached, easily accessible battery-operated toys and points that could cause cuts, others without mandatory warnings, and laser pointers that could cause eye injuries.

In addition, several posts have been withdrawn, after verifying that they did not have authorization for their installation. These interventions have been carried out within the framework of a campaign promoted to guarantee the protection of consumer rights and verify that the products offered had health and safety guarantees for sale to the public.