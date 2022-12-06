Unfortunately, the agents investigating the case had to give the parents of the bad news 7-year-old girl taken from home by courier. The delivery man was delivering a package when he picked up the little girl who was in the driveway. Two days later, officers found the lifeless body.

Athena Stranda was in her driveway when a courier arrived FedEx to deliver a parcel. Tanner Horner is the 31-year-old delivery boy who took the little girl away from her home in County Wise. Her traces have been lost for 48 hours.

The police forces found the child’s lifeless body two days later. The alleged perpetrator, who has already ended up in handcuffs, is the driver himself. The child’s body was found 15 kilometers from his home. The entire community helped with the search, hoping to bring the little girl home.

Athena Strand, according to what was reported by the doctors who analyzed the little girl’s body, she would have found the death an hour after she disappeared from the driveway. Sheriff Lane Akin said the boy confessed:

We’re just sad that it didn’t end the way we hoped it would.

These were the moved words of the sheriff during the press conference in which he gave the sad news to the whole community who hoped for the return home of the little girl, who instead became a little angel too soon.

7-year-old girl taken from home: her lifeless body found 48 hours later

Tanner Honner did not disclose the motive. It is not known whether the boy, without a criminal record, knew the girl or her family.

Athena was at home with her stepmother that day when she vanished into thin air. The father’s partner immediately raised the alarm. FedEx says it is shocked by what happened.