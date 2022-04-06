It has been revealed that the life of Encarna Sánchez, one of the most famous radio announcers in Spain, will be turned into a television series. There is no more data, but in some way it can remind you of the unfinished ‘The Kings of the Night’, one of the great successes of 2021 television fiction about the war on the airwaves between José María García and José Ramón de la Morena, that despite using fictitious names, was aborted due to strange pressures when the scripts for a second season were already written.

The series about Encarna Sánchez – her name will be used here – will be produced by Warner Bros. ITVP Spain. At the moment no more has been revealed, although bets are allowed on which actress could give life to the radio star, nor when filming will begin. Taking into account that in 2023 the centenary of radio broadcasting in Spain will be commemorated -the first station to broadcast in Spain, called Radio Ibérica, did so that year from Madrid- it will turn out that the Warner series will coincide in emission with the acts that they remember in anniversary.

It is assured that the series will be based on the book ‘Directmente Encarna Sánchez’, from the Almuzara publishing house, signed by the writer and journalist Juanele Zafra, who makes an exhaustive review of the professional and personal life of the communicator through a deep investigation journalism that has spanned more than a decade.

Encarna Sánchez was born in Carboneras (Almería) in 1936 and died in 1996 at the age of 60 in Madrid due to lung cancer. The professional career of the announcer could be divided into three stages. In the 1960s he moved to Madrid to work at Radio España in Madrid where he achieved enormous popularity with the programs ‘Esto es España, Señores’, dedicated to Spanish pop music, and above all, ‘CS y Buen Viaje’, the first program to be broadcast uninterruptedly throughout the night without cutting off the broadcast at dawn as usually happened on Spanish radio in those years, which closed broadcasts at 1 in the morning and resumed them again at 7 in the morning. ‘CS and good trip’ -the name was that of the sponsor, CS lubricants- became a program of solidarity with those most in need, reaching enormous levels of audience. Precisely because of an episode that was never clarified at the time and, presumably, due to some economic diversion, the program was ipso facto suppressed and the announcer, then known as Encarnita Sánchez, left the station. Perhaps the series will now reveal what happened.

The second stage, the most unknown, was in Mexico between 1970 and 1977, where he again swept audiences, and in that case both on radio and television. She returns to Spain, already as Encarna Sánchez, in 1977, stopping at Radio Miramar in Barcelona, ​​where she once again becomes the queen of the early mornings with ‘Encarna de Noche’. Its success causes the program to be broadcast in connection with other Spanish stations, such as La Voz de Madrid. On the night of February 23, 1981, Encarna Sánchez, from Radio Miramar in Barcelona, ​​reported, in her own way, what was happening in Madrid and Valencia.

‘The success of ‘Encarna de noche’ causes Encarna Sánchez to return to Madrid to do her program through the COPE airwaves. And she jumped into the afternoon programming with ‘Directmente Encarna’, where she reached audience shares that were unbeatable at the time. On his way to the top, in the 80s and 90s of the last century, his story portrays, like few others, concepts such as ambition, machismo, the media and, above all, power. In addition, she lived with or was influenced by many of the women who marked the social and economic life of Spain at the end of the 20th century.

For Sebastián Moguilevsky, General Director of Warner Bros. ITVP Spain and Portugal, «this is an important commitment that seeks to unearth the achievements of a woman with a great professional career and an exciting personal life that, today, can be told without hesitation or misgivings. ». The fictional series about the announcer “aims to show a fascinating story that is not exempt from lights and shadows,” he adds, with “an extraordinary story of a woman about whom we thought we knew practically everything but about whom there are still many unknown details to discover ».

For his part, Juanele Zafra, author of the book ‘Directmente Encarna Sánchez’, highlights that “it is the story of a professional who achieved absolutely everything except personal happiness.” The only known professional failure was with a brief television program at the beginning of Antena 3, where he mixed opinion and publicity. It didn’t last long.